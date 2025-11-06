Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Under Armour by 189.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,360,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 890,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 214.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 491,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 335,569 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 102.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 33.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.