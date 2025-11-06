Ethos Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.