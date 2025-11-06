Needham & Company LLC Boosts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $360.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $279.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day moving average of $228.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 2.36. SiTime has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $323.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,626,581.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,213 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SiTime by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

