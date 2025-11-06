Suncoast Equity Management Raises Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up 0.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $352.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $361.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.36.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.