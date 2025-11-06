Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,600,000 after acquiring an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

