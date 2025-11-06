U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. U-Haul had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.31%.

U-Haul Trading Up 0.1%

UHAL stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22. U-Haul has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised U-Haul to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

