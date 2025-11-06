Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
Pandora A/S stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Pandora A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.
