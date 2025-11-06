Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 872.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.07 and a 1 year high of $181.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

