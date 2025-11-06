OneAscent Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of OneAscent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

