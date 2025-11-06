Zacks Research Upgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to “Hold”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,271,051.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,877.52. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $613,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 421,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,904.04. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,780 shares of company stock worth $2,198,983. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 141.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.