FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $33.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE FMC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FMC has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,496. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FMC by 180.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

