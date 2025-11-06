CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

CS Disco stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $384.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.11. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

In other CS Disco news, EVP Michael Lafair sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $71,548.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 822,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,524.86. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen Herckis sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,363.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,256 shares in the company, valued at $704,953.92. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 93,500 shares of company stock worth $552,604 and sold 37,971 shares worth $183,020. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

