Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,255 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

