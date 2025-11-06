Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,916 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Trading Up 1.2%

Shopify stock opened at $162.92 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.