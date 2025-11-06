Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

