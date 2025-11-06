Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

RGR stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.32 million, a P/E ratio of 141.77 and a beta of 0.13. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,960. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 259.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.