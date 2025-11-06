Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:NRG opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

