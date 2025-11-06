Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,935 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $46,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,911.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 84,557 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $996,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

