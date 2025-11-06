Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Forecast for IDEX Earnings

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.85. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 257.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

