Noble Financial Decreases Earnings Estimates for Comstock

Comstock Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Comstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LODE opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Comstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

