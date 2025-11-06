Regimen Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Regimen Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IYW opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.75. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.