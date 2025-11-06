Roth Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genius Sports in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GENI. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Genius Sports Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.84. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

