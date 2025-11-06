Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Raises Dividend to C$0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLFGet Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 43.9% increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLFGet Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.