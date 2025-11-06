Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Raises Dividend to C$0.92 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 43.9% increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

