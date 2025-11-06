Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.52. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

