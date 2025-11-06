Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.864 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a 10.1% increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:IRM opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 718.05 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $736,590.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,064,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,445,000 after buying an additional 239,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,809,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $419,457,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

