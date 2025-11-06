Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 3,974 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $294.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

