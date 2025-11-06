S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $975,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $497.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $538.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

