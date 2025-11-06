Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,697 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 1.21% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $63,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 753,524 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.1107 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

