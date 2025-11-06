Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on U. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.66.

Unity Software Stock Up 18.2%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,191.51. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $103,481.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,053.50. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,386,951 shares of company stock valued at $101,340,159. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

