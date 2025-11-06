Q2 EPS Estimate for Niagen Bioscience Raised by Analyst

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Niagen Bioscience’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NAGE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.16. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

