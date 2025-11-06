Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Down 0.4%

Evergy stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

