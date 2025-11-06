Quaero Capital S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.71.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

