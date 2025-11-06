Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $152,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fairway Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $777.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.76 and a 200 day moving average of $676.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

