Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $32,681.60 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, September 30th, Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39.

On Thursday, August 28th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.80, for a total transaction of $21,195.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.