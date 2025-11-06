F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.15% of F5 worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $246.49 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.04 and a 12-month high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,301.54. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,414 shares of company stock worth $8,004,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

