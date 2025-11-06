Zacks Research Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Strong Sell

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $59.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,089,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,715,000 after buying an additional 599,655 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 6.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

