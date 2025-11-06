UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg Graves Acquires 264 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Greg Graves acquired 264 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,314.51. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UMBF stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

