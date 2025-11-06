Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Radio One had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter.
Radio One Trading Up 2.9%
NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.67. Radio One has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radio One presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Radio One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
