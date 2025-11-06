Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Radio One had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter.

Radio One Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.67. Radio One has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Get Radio One alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radio One presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Radio One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.