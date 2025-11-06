CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 292.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 20,200.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter worth $103,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

