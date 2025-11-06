Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $246,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 224,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

