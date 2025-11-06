Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 92,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 117.5% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

