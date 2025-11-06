HORAN Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

