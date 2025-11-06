Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 22.34%.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $144.25 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

