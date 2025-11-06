Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

