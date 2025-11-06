NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.4 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.45 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,133.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $442,273. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 406,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 279,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 207,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

