Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,306,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,999,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

