Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $186.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.