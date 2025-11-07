Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,477 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of SOLV opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

