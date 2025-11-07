FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 180.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

