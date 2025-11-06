What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for PRCT Q1 Earnings?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRCT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Shares of PRCT opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

